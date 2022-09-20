FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MongoDB by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $221.34 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

