Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 103,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Forafric Global Trading Down 10.7 %

Forafric Global stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

