FortKnoxster Tops One Day Trading Volume of $227,561.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $227,561.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00887089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster’s launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars.

