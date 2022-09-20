Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $5.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after buying an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,497,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 2.6 %

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

