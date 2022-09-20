Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

