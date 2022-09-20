Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

