Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.