Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fraport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

FPRUY opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

