Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,287 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

