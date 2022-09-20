FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

V stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $365.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.