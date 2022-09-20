Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 366.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $38,710,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Frontdoor by 1,603.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

