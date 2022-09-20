FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

FSK stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

