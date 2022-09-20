FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 18.4% in August

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,977.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,041,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,958,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,977.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. FTC Solar has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

