Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.07% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 833.7% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 317,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,431 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 132,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FULC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $357.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.