Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $756,677.83 and $86,449.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Furucombo is furucombo.app.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

