Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,090.0 days.
OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Future has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Future from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
