Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of FFHL opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

