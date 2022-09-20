FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion.

Finning International Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

FTT opened at C$26.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.86. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.89 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,400.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.