FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut by Analyst

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.18. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Stepan Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stepan has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $129.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stepan by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,137.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

