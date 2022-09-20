FY2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Increased by Analyst

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a report released on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Stock Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.87 million.

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.