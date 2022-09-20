FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.53. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

