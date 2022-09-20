FY2024 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

RPM International Stock Up 2.9 %

RPM International stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

