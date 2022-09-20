FY2026 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Lowered by Scotiabank (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Turnbull now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$434.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.14 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

