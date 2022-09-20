GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Price Reaches $1.41 on Exchanges

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $400,792.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00007340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. Facebook | Instagram | Weibo | LinkedIn “

