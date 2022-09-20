Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

