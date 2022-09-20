Game.com Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,144.00 (GTC)

Game.com (GTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Game.com has a total market cap of $552,908.31 and $17,144.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,979.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00064174 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Game.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere. GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin. Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars.

