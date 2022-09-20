GateToken (GT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.11 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $451.62 million and $4.11 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00021787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010634 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065506 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. With a uniquely designed Vault Account, primed for handling abnormal transactions, GateChain presents a clearing mechanism, tackling the challenges of asset theft and private key loss. Decentralized trading and cross-chain transfers will also be supported, alongside other core features. Gatechain 2.0 has built a complete Defi Ecosystem, allowing users to easily explore Defi and experience the hottest products Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GitHub | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.