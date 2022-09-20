Gems (GEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,610.00

Gems (GEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Gems has a market cap of $139,979.31 and approximately $19,610.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,157.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010628 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

