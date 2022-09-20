Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

