General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

