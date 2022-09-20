General Mills (GIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.94-$4.06 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. General Mills has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 76.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in General Mills by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

