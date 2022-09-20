General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 233,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 136,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in General Mills by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

