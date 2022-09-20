General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

