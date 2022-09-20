Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Antoinette Paone Sells 4,610 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) COO Antoinette Paone sold 4,610 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $24,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,828 shares in the company, valued at $15,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GBIO opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $307.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after buying an additional 167,922 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

