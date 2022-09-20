Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Genius Sports Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE GENI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 203.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,449 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.