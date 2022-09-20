Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE GENI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 203.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,449 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

