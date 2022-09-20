Gera Coin (GERA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $454,703.23

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Gera Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gera Coin has a total market cap of $454,703.23 and $171,509.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gera Coin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gera Coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin launched on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gera Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gera Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.