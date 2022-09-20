Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 18.8% in August

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 826,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

GTY opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

