Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,535 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Gibraltar Industries worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

