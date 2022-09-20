Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.
Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
Gitennes Exploration Company Profile
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.
