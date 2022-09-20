Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 756,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 108,369 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 439,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

