Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Short Interest Update

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.