Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 111,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

