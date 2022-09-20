Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

GWRS opened at $13.26 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $316.48 million, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.