Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.