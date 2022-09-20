GoByte (GBX) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

GoByte (GBX) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $75,202.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is www.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

