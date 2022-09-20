GoChain Reaches Market Cap of $9.42 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. GoChain has a market cap of $9.42 million and $157,237.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,191,808,351 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

