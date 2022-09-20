GoHelpFund Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $4,611.03 and $5,118.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.
GoHelpFund Coin Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
