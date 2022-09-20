Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Gold Secured Currency has a total market capitalization of $508.81 million and $456,231.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007936 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency Profile

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2020. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gold Secured Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Secured Currency, created by Apollo Fintech, is a growth coin that gives its owners the benefits of having a minimum asset value, like a stable coin, while also facilitating growth in value like traditional cryptocurrencies. GSX combines the benefits of the best stable coin and cryptocurrency, all in one trust secured coin. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Medium Whitepaper “

According to CryptoCompare, "Gold Secured Currency, created by Apollo Fintech, is a growth coin that gives its owners the benefits of having a minimum asset value, like a stable coin, while also facilitating growth in value like traditional cryptocurrencies. GSX combines the benefits of the best stable coin and cryptocurrency, all in one trust secured coin. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Medium Whitepaper "

