Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,882.56

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $70,882.56 and approximately $71,710.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gourmet Galaxy’s official website is gourmetgalaxy.io.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

