Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

