Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AZN opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

